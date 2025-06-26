Former Riverhead resident Thomas Laurence Medsger died April 14, 2025.

Born July 1, 1940, he was the son of William and Doris Medsger and brother to Melanie Barker. Mr. Medsger graduated from Riverhead High School in 1958, where he was class president for three years.

He graduated from the Pratt Institute, and in 1962 he moved to Phoenix, Ariz. and joined the Army the following year in 1963. Mr. Medsger was stationed at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania.

He later moved to Los Angeles in 1965 and worked as an art director for 45 years. Family said this was the accomplishment he was most proud of, saying he said he never worked a day in his life.

Mr. Medsger volunteered with Global Volunteers, teaching English to college students in Mexico and Portugal. Family said he enjoyed art, music, good food, photography, camping, traveling, and time spent with friends.

The family will receive friends July 1 at 10 a.m. with a service scheduled at First Congressional Church in Riverhead, followed by a graveside service at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Aquebouge.