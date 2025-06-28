Florence S. Danowski of Calverton died on June 27, 2025. She was 96.

Born in Wading River Dec. 18, 1928, she was the daughter of George and Anna (Tuplinski) Gates

Ms. Danowski worked as a laborer at Ivy Acres, and family said she enjoyed gardening.

Predeceased by her husband, Edward Sr. Danowski and son Edward G. Danowski, she is survived by her children Dolores Niecko of Laurel, Carol Niewadomski of Jamesport, Barbara Duva of Cutchogue, Susan Danowski of Penn., David of Fla., Mark of Westhampton Beach and Gary of Calverton; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

The family requests donations in her memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.