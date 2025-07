Wendy Wiswell Akita of Lihue, Hawaii, died May 17, 2025.

Wendy was born July 31, 1945, in West Virginia. Wendy gre up in Riverhead and attended Aquebogue and Riverhead schools. She entered the nursing profession in New York City and later moved to Lihue, where she married Lindberg Akita, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister, Joan Yamaguchi of Kilauea, Hawaii, and numerous nieces and nephews.