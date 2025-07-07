Vincent “Vinny” Villella — a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, fun-loving uncle, lifelong advocate for his community, and former Riverhead Town Supervisor — passed away peacefully in his sleep July 3, 2025, after nearly 25 years of courageously battling cancer. He was 78.

Born in Brooklyn May 13, 1947, to his Italian immigrant parents, Gregory and Anna Villella, Vinny later moved with his family to eastern Long Island, where he was raised alongside his brother, Dominick, in Riverhead. Vinny was a proud graduate of Riverhead High School, Class of 1965, where he played basketball. He went on to serve briefly in the United States Army and was known for his deep commitment to family, community and public service.

Vinny spent much of his early career working in the family-owned business, Villella Shoes, a beloved Riverhead Main Street staple that served generations of East End Long Island families. Originally founded as Gregory’s Rx Orthopedic on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn, the business was relocated and reopened as Villella Shoes in Riverhead by his father in 1956. The store remained a thriving part of the community until Vinny closed it in 1998, shortly after his upset victory over the incumbent Supervisor in a clean sweep election, leading a successful bipartisan fusion ticket that revitalized local government in Riverhead.

Vinny served as Town Supervisor until 2000, leaving a lasting imprint on the town. Under his leadership, Riverhead saw renewed civic engagement and policies aimed at supporting small businesses and long-term community growth. After his term, he remained deeply involved in the community, serving on the Riverhead school board for several years. Vinny also served as chairman of the Riverhead Town Democratic Committee from 2010 to 2012, and worked at the Suffolk County Board of Elections until his retirement.

Vinny will be remembered not only for his public service, but for his warmth, humor, resilience and unwavering belief in the betterment of his hometown.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen Rajdl of Wading River. He was a devoted father to Jason Villella (Jen Higa) and Aimee Villella McBride (Geoffrey). He is also survived by his former wife, Maureen Villella. Vinny was a proud and loving grandfather to five grandchildren: Arianna Villella, and Brandon, Gavin, Beckham and Madelyn McBride.

He is also survived by his brother, Dominick Villella (Christina Barrett) and was a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving parents and his sister-in-law, Tink Villella.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, July 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River.

In the spirit of Vinny, casual attire is requested — no suits or ties, please. He would want everyone comfortable. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Vincent Villella.

