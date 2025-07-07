Mattituck resident Liselotte (Hildebrand) Urist died July 6, 2025 at the age of 90.

Mrs. Urist was born July 17, 1934, in Niederscherli, Switzerland, to Alice (Wyss) Hildebrand and Jules Hildebrand. She graduated from high school in Köniz, Switzerland, in 1950, and then completed her physical therapy diploma in Bern, Switzerland, in 1955. In 1958, she completed advanced training in physical therapy in Munich, Germany. She then worked in at Harefield Hospital in Middlesex, England, before working at the state hospital in Basel, Switzerland. While there, she met Arnold Urist, a medical student from the Bronx whom she married Oct. 21, 1962, in Great Neck, N.Y.

While her husband was pursuing medical internship and residency in New York, Liselotte worked as a physical therapist, most notably with children at the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County. In 1970, she moved with her family to Mattituck, where she ran her husband’s practice in internal medicine for 34 years, first on Marlene Lane and later on Love Lane. Together, they retired and closed the medical practice in 2004.

According to family members, she was an avid reader and book group participant, who, at the time of her death, was reading books in three languages: German, French and English. She also loved music, particularly classical, jazz and opera. Mrs. Urist was known as an incredible cook and baker who appreciated good, fresh local food and delighted in visiting area farm stands. She was incredibly physically active until her 90th year, and loved hiking, skiing and swimming. Affectionately known as the “Mermaid of Marlene Lane,” she loved her daily early morning swims in the Peconic Bay.

Mrs. Urist was predeceased by her husband in 2011 after 49 years of marriage; she is also predeceased by her brother, Arthur Hildebrand. Survivors include her son of Boulder, Colo.; her daughter Andrea of Brooklyn; and her daughter Theresa of Cambridge, Mass. She is also survived by three grandchildren.

A celebration of Mrs. Urist’s life will take place Sunday, July 13, at 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mrs. Urist’s honor to North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971, or to Peconic Land Trust, 296 Hampton Road, Southampton, NY 11968.