Community Calendar of Events: July 10, 2025

Riverhead Town Hall (Credit: Chris Francescani file photo)

Arts and crafts

Friday, July 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Painting Just for Fun, featuring a bold and bright American flag, with Stephanie Burke, Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tickets: $40, general admission (adults and teens 15 and up); $35, Guild members. All materials included. Registration required: oldtownartsguild.org.

Friday, July 11, 5 p.m.: Buoy Painting Party with Back to the Bays, an initiative of CCE Marine, at Borghese Vineyard, Cutchogue. Tickets $20, includes all materials and instruction by Back to the Bays resident artist. Buoys to be included in silent auction at Borghese Vineyard from July 17–Sept. 10. Proceeds to benefit Back to the Bays. Registration: backtothebays.org.

Monday, July 21, 6-8:30 p.m.: ‘Swan Song’ paint night, Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, Cutchogue. Acrylic on canvas. All materials provided. Tickets: $40, general admission (adults and teens 15 and up); $35, Guild members. Bring own beverage; light refreshments provided. Registration required: oldtownartsguild.org.

Culinary arts

Sunday, July 13, 6-8 p.m.: Early Ice Cream-making and Victorian Ice Cream Molds workshop with historical cook Diane Schwindt, Hallockville Museum Farm. Tickets: $35, Hallockville members; $40, non-members; $15, children 5-12 (accompanied by adult). Register in advance: hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fine Art, Crafts and Antiques Fair at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Paintings, mixed media, photography, pottery, jewelry, wood crafts and more. Guild gallery and gift shop also open. Free. Rain date: July 13. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, July 10, 6-9 p.m.: Seventh annual Blast for CAST, Stirling Square, 300 Main St., Greenport. Open bar at American Beech, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company beer, small plates and pizza. Music by NOIZ. Silent auction. Event details and ticket purchase: bit.ly/blastforcast25.

Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Food drive hosted by CAST, at Southold IGA, 54560 NY-25, and King Kullen, 315 NY-25, Cutchogue. Donate pasta, spaghetti sauce, pancake mix, coffee, wipes, diapers size 5 and 6, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry soap, dish soap, or toilet paper.

Saturday, July 12, 4-6:30 p.m.: Annual Chicken BBQ Fundraiser at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road, Mattituck. Takeout only at the church. $25 per dinner. All proceeds raised supports church missions. Call 631-298-4145.

Saturday, July 12, 4-9 p.m.: ‘Rockin’ for the Vets’ barbecue, Riverhead American Legion, 89 Hubbard Ave. To benefit local veterans. Live music by The Lindsay Reeve Band, Joe Hampton and the Kingpins and The NoFo Band. Burgers, hot dogs, salads. Tickets $25; available for purchase at the Legion.

In the garden

Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Cornell Gardeners Open House, LI Horticultural Research and Extension Center, 3059 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Workshops, demonstrations, wagon rides and garden tours. Free admission. Plant sales. Rain or shine. Information: [email protected], 631-921-4941.

The natural world

Sunday, July 13, 6-8 p.m.: Iron Pier Beach clean-up, end of Pier Avenue, Jamesport. Limit marine debris in our community while spending time at the beach. Registration: signupgenius.com.

Saturday, July 19, 9 p.m.: Exploring and Navigating the Summer Night Sky with Randall DiGiuseppe, Custer Institute and Observatory. Identify North Star, Summer Triangle, Milky Way Galaxy, and learn stories behind summer’s constellations. Tickets: free, members: $5, adults; $3, children under 16. Registration: custerobservatory.org.

Lectures

Sunday, July 13, 2 p.m.: ‘The History of the Mattituck Post Office,’ talk by Charlie Gueli, New Egypt Schoolhouse, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Friday, July 25, 5 p.m.: Cab Franc Forward: Redefining New York Wine with wine educator Gibson Campbell, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Part of the museum’s Social Summer Fridays series. Museum members free; non-members welcome, donation suggested. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Local history

Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Third N.Y. Regiment reenactors to portray an encampment in Suffolk County during the War of Independence in 1775, Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Additional daily life demonstrations from era. Free. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Meetings

Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.: Kenney’s/McCabe’s Beach Civic Association annual meeting, Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Coffee at 9 a.m.; association business at 9:30 a.m.; presentation on septic improvement program grants by Julia Priolo. Information: kmccbeachcivic.org.

Wednesday, July 16, 2 p.m.: Central Pine Barrens Joint Planning and Policy Commission meeting, Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second St.

Music

Friday, July 11, 7-9 p.m.: Sea Shanty Night with Bangers and Mash, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Part of East End Seaport Museum’s ‘Social Summer Fridays.’ Admission: free, Museum members; donation suggested, non-members. Reservations: eastendseaport.org.

Fridays: July 11, 18; Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29; Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring chairs. Rain cancels. Free. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, July 12, 1 p.m.: The Nate Lucas All-Stars concert capping off ‘Trilogy of Jazz’ exhibit, Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: $5. Registration: 631-727-2881, xt. 100.

Saturday, July 19, 5-7:30 p.m.: The Eagle River Band, playing as part of Mattituck Park District’s Summer Concert Series, Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Free. Food and beverage available for purchase. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

The natural world

Tuesday, July 15, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Cedar Beach, 3690 Cedar Beach Road, Southold. Birdwatching; possibility of seeing shorebirds, terns, gulls and songbirds. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Wednesday, July 16, 10-11 a.m.: First installment of summer reading series for children wit the theme “friendship.” Church of the Redeemer, 13225 Sound Ave., Mattituck. Informal open house for more information: July 9, 4 p.m. Registration: [email protected].

Theater

Monday, July 14, 5:15 p.m.: Informational meeting at Riverhead Free Library about Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre’s upcoming production of Lionel Bart’s “Oliver.” Show dates: Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23. Meet production team, learn about auditions and rehearsals, hear about backstage opportunities. Information: rfct1985.com.

Tuesday, July 15, 7 p.m.: Shakespeare’s “Othello,” performed by Northeast Stage at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Pre-show ‘Shakespearean shenanigans’ start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Information: northeaststage.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Starting June 26, Southold American Legion Post 803 will host Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturday mornings, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Saturday, July 12, 1-3 p.m.:Artists’ reception for ‘Abstract and Surreal’ group show at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery. Explore genres of art that change your world; challenge your senses to determine what art is. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

July 17-Sept. 10: Buoys for the Bays exhibit, featuring reclaimed fishing buoys transformed by local artists and community members, Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue. Opening day silent auction, Thursday, July 17, 5:30 p.m. with proceeds to benefit Back to the Bays. Register: backtothebays.org.

Through July 6: Summer art show and sale celebrating local artists, sponsored by Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Paintings, mixed media, collages, etchings, photography. Exhibit dates and times: Saturdays-Sundays, 1-4 p.m.: June 28 and 29, July 5 and 6; Monday-Friday, 2-4 p.m.: June 30 to July 4.

Through July: ‘Through My Lens,’ the photography of Linda Burke, in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-6 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, June 6, 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

June 20–Aug. 3: ‘We Are Multitudes: Portraits of the LGBTQ Community,’ photography by Joyce Culver in the Community Room at Floyd Memorial Library. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through Aug. 31: Ten Squared online non-juried fundraising exhibit, with theme of ‘At the Seaside.’ Each 10-inch-by-10-inch work sold for $100; half goes to artist, half to Southold Historical Museum. Information and purchasing: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Aug. 31: Nocturnes: Paintings and Monotypes, work by Wendy Prellwitz at The Lenz Winery, 38355 Main Road, Peconic. Artist reception Friday, July 11, 4-6 p.m. at the winery. Information: lenzwine.com.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club, showing the history and community of sailing in Southold, at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Going Places: Ferry Companies of the LI Sound, showing the many ferry lines that traveled Long Island Sound, at Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Additional $5 parking fee. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

July 6 through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island. Opening reception Sunday, June 8, noon; light refreshments served; free, RSVP to 631-727-2881.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.