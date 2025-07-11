It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Captain Brendan Kelly, USCG (Ret.), a beloved son, brother, father and dedicated Coast Guard veteran. Brendan passed away recently, after a life marked by service, passion, and an unwavering commitment to his family, country and community.

Born and raised in Cutchogue, Brendan was a 1988 graduate of Mattituck High School. His early life was marked by a love for sports and a drive for excellence. These qualities led him to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where he was a standout athlete, excelling in both soccer and baseball. His exceptional talents on the field were later recognized with his induction into the USCG Academy Athletic Hall of Fame. He graduated in 1992, embarking on a distinguished career that spanned nearly three decades.

Brendan’s first post-graduation assignment was aboard the USCGC Morgenthau, where he quickly proved himself a capable officer. His ambition soon led him to flight school and a career in Coast Guard aviation. Over the years, he commanded a variety of aircraft — including Falcons, C-130s, and Gulfstream V jets — and was ultimately selected to serve as pilot to the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Secretary of Homeland Security. Brendan’s professionalism, skill, and leadership earned him the respect and admiration of all who served with him.

After retiring from the Coast Guard in 2019, Brendan brought his formidable talents and leadership to the business world. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Brendan had a lifelong passion for tennis and boating, and found great fulfillment in mentoring young athletes as a high school tennis coach. He also found immense joy in coaching his sons, Colin and Mitchell, in baseball, sharing his love for the game directly with them. Brendan was a true and loyal friend. He invested deeply in relationships, resulting in many longtime friendships based on trust, kindness, support and shared experiences.

Friends and family were everything to Brendan. He was predeceased by his father, Brian, and is survived by his mother, Barbara; his brother, Sean; his sisters, Colleen and Noreen; his half-sister, Shelley; his girlfriend, Mandy Hansen; a large extended family; and many close friends. Brendan is also survived by his former wife, Eileen Kelly, and his sons, Colin and Mitchell, who were the most important part of his life and the source of his greatest pride.

Brendan’s family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 14, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where American Legion Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment with U.S. Coast Guard Honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in the near future.

Capt. Brendan Kelly’s legacy is one of steadfast service to his country and community, and deep love for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post