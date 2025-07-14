Bessie Ruth Turner of Riverhead passed away at the Kanas Center Saturday, July 12, 2025. She was 78 years old.

She was born in Illinois July 29, 1946, to Essie Lee Sanders and Willie L. Cole. After graduating with a bachelor’s in nursing from Suffolk County Community College, she went on to work as a nursing manager at Acadia Nursing Home and Riverhead Nursing Care and married Harold N. Turner. Friends and family recall her love of bowling at Riverhead lanes.

Ms. Turner is survived by her husband, Harold; her son, Bruce L. Sanders; her step-children: Horace Barrow, Eddie Dawson, Yanta Turner, Shanta Turner, Harold Turner Jr., Linda Jowels, Greg White and Denise Brow; her siblings, Wayne Sanders and Kenny Sanders; and her two grandchildren.

A private cremation is being held for Ms. Turner.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.