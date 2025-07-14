Susan Warner of Riverhead died July 11, 2025, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 79.

Born in Bay Shore, N.Y. Jan. 1, 1946, she was the daughter of Bruno and Mary (Ramsay) Danglemaier. She graduated high school and made a career as a banker at Riverhead Savings Bank.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Warner; son, Jay Warner (Lisa); sister Maryanne Alexander; brother Arthur Danglemaier; and two grandchildren.

A memorial will be held Thursday, July 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will be private.

Paid post