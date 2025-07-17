Anthony David Hughes, longtime Peconic resident, passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. He was 91 years old.

Anthony was born on June 14, 1934 in London, England to Betty (née Golden) and Charles Hughes. He was an only child. After high school, he attended Hendon Technical College in London. From there he would go on to move to the States where he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served honorably during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he went on to attend Columbia University in New York where he attained his bachelor’s degree.

In July of 1994, he married the late Susan (née Hulme) Hughes, his long-time partner. Together they made their home in Peconic and New York City. In his professional career, Anthony worked as a senior public relations counselor for Burson-Marsteller in New York City for 30 plus years, as well as Philip Morris.

Predeceased by his wife Susan; Anthony is survived by his children, Laurence “Larry” Hughes (Patricia) of Pleasantville, NY and Keith Hughes (Andrea) of Rye Brook, NY; grandchildren Megan O’Brien, Douglas Hughes, Caitlin Hughes, Eric Hughes, Ashley Hughes and Garrett Hughes; and great-grandchildren Carson O’Brien and Dylan O’Brien. He is also survived by his former wife Ellen Hughes, mother of his children.

The family has chosen to remember Anthony’s life privately at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

