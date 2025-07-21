Cathleen Teresa Stark, 83, of Newtown, Conn., passed away Sunday, July 13, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She had been diagnosed with cancer last October.

Cathie was born Nov. 27, 1941 in Holyoke, Mass., to Francis and Catherine Meehan. She grew up in South Hadley, Mass., attended local schools and graduated from Framingham State College with a teaching degree. She began her career at Timothy Dwight Elementary School in Fairfield, Conn., and later taught at a missionary school in Houston, Texas, and taught ESL in Connecticut. She met her life long partner, Walter, at a Memorial Day party in 1964 and they were married in July 1966.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers James and Francis Meehan. Cathie is survived by her husband, Walter; their children: Kate Stark, Matthew (Tonya) Stark and Heather (James) Shanahan; her grandchildren: Alina (Nick) Stark Dighello and Jude Stark, and Sophie and Connor Shanahan; and a great-grandchild, Evangeline Dighello. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Meehan, and family in Laguna Niguel, Calif., as well as many other beloved family members.

Cathie will best be remembered for her devotion to her husband and children for whom she gave so much love and energy. Moreover, she gave much encouragement and counseling to friends in need and helped them through their troubles. She was a lifelong volunteer and was very instrumental in getting a girl’s soccer program established at Newtown High School.

Cathie had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed music and art, loved puzzles, and was an avid reader. She also was the person everyone turned to for computer issues, TV problems and anything electrical. She loved being in Maine by the ocean, and spending time with family and friends.

We were indeed blessed to have had her in our lives. Faugh A Ballagh (an Irish farewell) to our dear Cathie, Mom, and Mimi.

The family will hold a visitation for Cathie at the Honan Funeral Home in Newtown, Conn., Thursday, July 24, with calling hours between 6 and 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Bethel Conn., Friday, July 25, at 11 a.m. Preceding the mass, the family will be receiving friends and family at St Mary’s Church, beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathie’s name to RVNA Health (Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association).

