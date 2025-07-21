Jerome Duvall of Jupiter, Fla., formerly of Riverhead, died at home July 13, 2025. He was 77 years old.

Born in Southampton Hospital Dec. 2, 1947, he was the son of Theodore and Elsie Jeanne Duvall. He earned his undergraduate degree in liberal arts at SUNY Geneseo in 1970, and later earned a master’s degree in liberal studies at SUNY Stony Brook.

He served the Riverhead City School District for 31 years as a seventh grade math teacher, and coached varsity and junior varsity tennis teams for both boys and girls. He also started a middle school tennis team and coached the Riverhead Middle School mathletes for several years. He was active in the Association of Mathematics Teachers of New York State and the Suffolk County Mathematics Teachers Association.

He was a longtime member of the Riverhead Town Democratic Committee and was a Democratic candidate for Town Board in 1985.

He and his wife moved from Riverhead to Jupiter 21 years ago after his retirement. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf, swimming, sailing, skiing, traveling and camping with his wife and their two daughters, and cruising on the rivers of Europe with friends. His travels brought him to 49 of the 50 U.S. states.

He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Todd Duvall; his sister, Theresa Lynn Duvall; and his daughter, Robyn Elizabeth DeLorenzo. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Foy) Duvall; his daughter, Dr. Michelle (Eugene Scharf); his stepmother, Ruth Duvall; and by five grandchildren.

A celebration of life at First Congregational Church of Riverhead is being planned for this fall.

Memorial donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

