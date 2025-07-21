It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved husband, father, and friend to many, Jeffery Alan Scharadin, who died suddenly Friday, July 18, with his wife of 33 years, Liz, at his side.

Jeff was born in Riverhead Hospital July 13, 1958. Jeff was predeceased by his parents Margaret Irene (Norklun) and Donald Henry Scharadin, and his older brother, Daniel.

Jeff graduated from Southold High School in 1976 and served honorably in the United States Navy as a SeaBee (CB: construction battalion) in the US Navy from 1976 to 1980, spending time in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Diego Garcia. Jeff was a master electrician serving the north and south fork as “Scharadin Electric” since 1986. He was also a proprietor of Eagle’s Neck Paddle Company after the sad passing of Shelter Island’s Doug Murphy, and was a beloved seasonal fixture at Orient State Park.

Those who knew Jeff, knew him to be an avid outdoorsman, a lover of nature and wide, open spaces with a deep reverence for the universe. Jeff’s life quest was to hone a spiritual path leading to an understanding of all the meaning that the natural world could disclose to him on the supernal, cyclical order of existence.

The only thing that Jeff loved more than the solitude of wide open spaces was his family: his wife, Liz, and his children, Douglas and Abigail. Jeff, a huge bear of a man known for his long, loving embraces that his friends and family loved and were comforted by, was often brought to tears when discussing the love and pride he had for his family. He was a fierce and loyal friend to all. Jeff was a giver, a person who selflessly, warmly and cheerfully gave of himself to help others — strangers, friends and family alike. He was the foundational rock, a touchstone, in the lives of many.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Mary (née Grella) of Southold; his son, Doug of Aquebogue; his daughter, Abby of Henderson, N.Y., and his soon to be son-in-law, Corey Morris, also of Henderson N.Y. Also surviving him are his in-laws: Michael Grella, Genie Portillo, Bill Grella and Sam Grella; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and an aunt from the Grella and Norklun families, who will miss him sorely.

The family will welcome friends Wednesday, July 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Father Peter Garry will officiate a prayer service at the funeral home. Burial will be held Thursday at Calverton National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. with military honors.

Donations can be made in Jeff’s honor to Group for the East End or American Heart Association.

