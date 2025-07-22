James Francis Creighton, a lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed away at home Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the age of 86, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born Dec. 10, 1938, at Southampton Hospital, the eldest child of Francis “Dutch” and Ruth Mary (Carey) Creighton. Jim attended Riverhead schools and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1957. He attended Farmingdale Agricultural College. Upon his graduation in 1959, he went to work in agricultural research at Cornell University ‘s Horticultural Research Lab on Sound Avenue in Riverhead, retiring in 1995. On Oct. 28, 1961, he married Lucy Podgorski, and they made their home in Riverhead.

In 1962, Jim joined the Riverhead Fire Department and devoted much of his life to the department. He rose through the ranks of the Fire Police Patrol and in 1969 became captain of that company. Like his father before him, Jim was elected to the position of fire commissioner for the Riverhead Fire District, making informed choices to ensure the safety and well-being of both firefighters and the Riverhead community. He also served on the Riverhead Fire Department welfare committee. Jim was known for taking new firefighters under his wing and watching out for them as well as training them to operate fire department vehicles and equipment.

Volunteering was the way Jim gave back to his community. He served on the Riverhead country fair committee, the Bethpage Fair as an agricultural judge and at the Bread and More Soup Kitchen. He spent many years serving the parish of St. John the Evangelist, starting as an altar boy in the 1940s. Later, he was an usher and worked as a Bingo volunteer when his daughters attended St John’s School. When the little Church was refurbished in the early 1970’s, Jim spent many hours refinishing the pews, restoring them to their original beauty.

Along with the fire department, Jim’s passion was agriculture. He cultivated a beautiful garden every year and was generous with its bounty, delighting family and friends with fresh produce. He was renowned for his wonderful tomatoes and won many awards at the Riverhead Country Fair for his top quality vegetables. The family home, on Ostrander Avenue, was built in 1938 when he was a baby, and was known for its manicured lawn and flower gardens.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lucy, and his children: Lori (John) Morini of Douglas, Mass.; Linda Wulforst of Calverton; and James Jr. (Meghan) of New City, N.Y.; as well as by his grandchildren: David and Thomas Wulforst of Calverton, and Eve and Anne Creighton of New City. Predeceased by his brother Dennis and his son-in-law, Dave, he is also survived by his siblings: Paul (Twink) of Shaker Heights, Ohio; Mark (Linda) of McGaheysville, Va.; Sister Jane of the Dominican Order in Amityville; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home with viewing Wednesday, July 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 24, at St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead at 10 a.m. Internment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery. Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family wishes to extend to heartfelt thanks to East End Hospice for their guidance and support during Jim’s final months.

