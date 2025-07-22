Rose Marie Jane (Kilkenny) Weber passed away peacefully July 19, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in the Bronx Nov. 14, 1936, Rose Marie, a woman of strong Irish roots, embodied unwavering faith and a witty humor that brought joy to all who knew her. Her early years were marked by a spirit of partnership and devotion.

On April 30, 1955, Rose Marie married the love of her life, Louis Joseph Weber. Together, they built a life rich in deep love, laughter, and family. In the late 1950s, she and her beloved husband owned and operated the Anchor Fishing Station in Seaford on Long Island. After a few years, as her husband transitioned to a career as a machinist at Allied Instrument Laboratories, the family moved to Copiague. The young family continued to move eastward across Long Island, eventually settling in Medford, where Rose Marie and Louis lovingly raised their children. Later in life, they became residents of Sunken Pond Estates in Riverhead.

Rose Marie was a devoted stay-at-home mother, nurturing her family with endless love. As her children grew, she embarked on a second chapter of service, proudly driving a school bus for children with disabilities. Though playfully known for her “lead foot,” she was always exceptionally careful and fiercely protective of her young passengers.

Rose Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis, Aug. 17, 2010. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Peter Kilkenny. She was the last of eleven children, being predeceased by Kathleen Fallon, Eileen McDermott, Dorothy Morgan, Nancy Ladisic, Mildred Block, Margie Miller, Walter Kilkenny, Frank Kilkenny, Patrick Kilkenny and Joseph Kilkenny.

She is survived by her five children: Elizabeth Denlea, George Weber, Stephen Weber, Louis Weber and Sharon Weber-Rivera. Her legacy also lives on through her twelve cherished grandchildren: Robert Denlea, Erin Denlea, Meaghan Rivera, Brianna Rivera, Patrick Rivera, Alec Weber, Cole Weber, Jake Weber, Jacqueline Weber, Louis Tiernan Weber, Jennifer Coffey and Donna Trappasse. They will forever cherish her memory and the warmth she brought into their lives.

A private service will be held in her honor.

Rose Marie will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

