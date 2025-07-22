Theresa Anne (Oldakowski) Szymczak of Southold passed away peacefully at home Sunday, July 20. She was 66 years old.

Terri was born June 20, 1959, in Southampton and attended Southold High School. She fell in love with her future husband, Stanley, during high school, and they married in 1979. Terri built a life around her family as a homemaker with her husband and two sons. She loved to travel to places along the east coast, especially Florida, with her family.

Terri was predeceased by her adoring parents, father Major Oldakowski and mother Genevieve Grattan. Terri is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Stanley Szymczak Sr.; her sons, Stanley (Meghan) Szymczak Jr. of Medfield, Mass., and Christopher (Erin) Szymczak of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and her grandchildren: Theodore of Medfield, and Lauren and Ryan of Mechanicsburg.

Memorial services for Terri will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the service held during the visitation time. All are welcome to attend a reception immediately following services at Founders Landing Wharf House for food, fellowship and memories.

Donations in Terri’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

