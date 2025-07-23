Ruth Covatti of Southold, 104 years young, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Ms. Covatti is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Margaret Huebner; her husband, Charles Covatti of the FDNY; her son, Robert (Jane) Covatti DMD; her daughter, Joan (Leonard) Hauff; her granddaughter, Peggy Hauff; and her sister, Lois Huebner. She is survived by her son, Charles (Lynn) Covatti; her daughter, Jean (Dennis) DeLorme; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 31, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Luke R.C. Church, 1634 Clintonville St., Whitestone, N.Y. Interment will follow at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, 172-00 Booth Memorial Ave., Flushing, N.Y.

To remember Ruth, a donation to a charity or organization of one’s choice, or to the Southold Volunteer Fire Department, Post Office Box 1469, Southold, New York 11971 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

