Krzysztof Weiland
Krzysztof Weiland of Calverton died at home July 22, 2025.
Born in Poland June 17, 1965, he was the son of Kazimierz and Krystyna (Szybowska) Weiland. He worked as a carpenter. Family said he enjoyed carpentry and fishing.
Mr. Weiland is survived by his son David Weiland of Chicago; stepston Derrick Perkowski of Calverton; and one grandchild.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.