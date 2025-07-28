Krzysztof Weiland of Calverton died at home July 22, 2025.

Born in Poland June 17, 1965, he was the son of Kazimierz and Krystyna (Szybowska) Weiland. He worked as a carpenter. Family said he enjoyed carpentry and fishing.

Mr. Weiland is survived by his son David Weiland of Chicago; stepston Derrick Perkowski of Calverton; and one grandchild.

A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.