Beatrice B. Burton of Southold, and formerly of Garden City, N.Y., passed away at home on Friday, July 25, 2025. She was 90 years old.

Beatrice was born on July 6, 1935 in Long Island City, N.Y. to Agnes V. (Buckley) and Charles F. Bryan. She was one of three children. She graduated from Garden City High School. After high school, she attended Bennett Jr. College where she attained her associates degree.

On April 27, 1957, at Saint Anne’s R.C. Church in Garden City, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Blaine Burton. Together they had six children and would eventually make their home in Southold. Beatrice was a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Beatrice was beloved by all, laughed easily and always had a twinkle in her eye. A kind and happy woman to the end.

Predeceased by her husband Blaine; and sister Anne Connolly; Beatrice is survived by her children Brad (Kathy) of West Hartford, Conn., Diana (Macall) of Greenport, Judy (Nick) of Southold, Kristin (Walt) of Southold, William (Rose) of Huntington, N.Y. and Bryan (Cara) of Quincy, Mass.; thirteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother Charles (Maria) of Stuart, Fla.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Peter Garry. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

