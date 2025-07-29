Bernard Arno Hettrick Sr. of Riverhead, passed away on July 4, 2025 at the age of 88.

Born on July 24, 1936, in Port Jefferson, N.Y., Bernard lived a life filled with dedication, hard work and love for his family.

A proud veteran, Bernard served his country honorably before embarking on a notable career as a heavy machine operator with the Town of Riverhead. His commitment to his profession and the community was evident in all that he accomplished throughout his years of service.

He leaves behind a cherished family who will remember him fondly. He is survived by his daughters, Judith Hettrick, Susan Hettrick, Bonnie Edwards, and Sharon Spano, along with her husband Keith. His legacy is furthered by his son, Bernard Hettrick Jr., and his beloved grandchildren: Josh, Carlos, Tim, Jasmine, Rebecca, Landon, and Cole, as well as one great-grandchild, Genevieve. Bernard is one of eight survived by his brother, Samuel Hettrick, and his sister, Elsie Brown. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Genevieve Hettrick, and his parents, Clarence and Ethel Hettrick. The love they shared and the lessons they taught will continue to resonate within the hearts of his family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, located at 406 E Main St, Riverhead. A funeral service was held on July 10 followed by burial at Brookfield Cemetery in Manorville, N.Y.

Bernard Arno Hettrick Sr. will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will remain alive in their memories and hearts. His legacy of resilience, love, and commitment to family will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.

Paid post