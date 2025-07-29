Pastor Faykita “Fay” E. Scott, a cherished figure in the Riverhead community, passed away on July 27, 2025, at the age of 59.

Born in Riverhead, on Oct. 8, 1965, to parents Earl and Aramentis Booker, Fay was a steadfast beacon of faith, love, and service throughout her life.

Fay dedicated over 32 years of her life to the First Baptist Church of Riverhead, serving as an outreach pastor for the past eight years. Her passion for her faith profoundly influenced countless lives as she courageously preached the word and provided unwavering support to her church community. Her commitment to helping others extended beyond the church walls, as she regularly sought out ways to uplift those around her. Fay’s loving spirit, dedication to her family, and commitment to her community were hallmarks of her personality. Known for her enjoyment of crossword puzzles, she balanced her responsibilities with joy and zest for life.

She is survived by her family: her beloved husband Anthony; her sons Kevin Booker, Anthony Scott Jr., and Adrian Scott; her daughter Tiffany Beck; and her cherished grandchildren Mikayla, Maurice, Gabriella, Mya, Zoe, Maleah, Makenna, Adrian Jr. and Arabella. Her family remembers her as a nurturing and devoted mother and grandmother, whose love for them was immense.

Visitation to honor Pastor Scott will take place on Aug. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, located at 406 E Main St, in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9 beginning at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Riverhead. Following the funeral service, family and friends will proceed to Riverhead Cemetery, where Fay will be laid to rest.

As we reflect on her life, we are reminded of her unwavering love for the Lord and her family. Pastor Fay’s presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit and teachings will live on in the hearts of many.

Paid post