Donald W. Fulcher of Jamesport passed away on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. He was 86 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m.

Graveside services, with U.S. Coast Guard Honors, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary R.C. Cemetery in Southampton, NY.