Blotter: 11 alleged larcenies and eight alleged harassments

During the period from July 27 to Aug. 3, Riverhead police also handled the following: 11 larcenies, eight harassments (two aggravated), five criminal domestic incidents, two cases of identity theft, two missing child reports, two outstanding warrants and a dozen town code violations. In addition, officers made one arrest for driving while intoxicated and one for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Riverhead police responded to Splish Splash July 30 after an employee reported discovering a loaded handgun after a disturbance involving several juveniles. The handgun was secured and transferred to the Detective Division, which is actively investigating which of the youths was in possession of the firearm. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

Police received a 911 call July 29 from a man who reported being cut by another man armed with a knife. Responding officers found the victim, who had a minor arm injury and described his assailant. Police quickly located the suspect, 22-year-old Eduar Montes Fuentes of Flanders, who was placed under arrest for seconddegree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, false personation and second degree harassment. The victim was treated at the scene by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps then taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Mr. Montes Fuentes was taken to Riverhead police headquarters for processing and held overnight for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.