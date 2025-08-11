Czeslawa Zakrzewska of Riverhead died at home Aug. 10, 2025. She was 100.

Born in Poland Jan. 15, 1925, she was the daughter of Jozef and Urszula (Michalowska) Sawicki. In 2008 she married Tadeusz and worked as a caretaker of children at Little Flower in Wading River.

Family said she enjoyed cooking and entertaining and had a love of the church.

Ms. Zakrzewska was predeceased by her sister, Feliska Sawicki.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 14, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.