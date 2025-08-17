Eleanor A. Usis, age 92, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2025, in Newburgh, N.Y. Eleanor was born on Aug. 23, 1932, to Eleanor and Walter Brundage. She would have celebrated her 93rd birthday later this month.

Eleanor was a lifelong New Yorker. She was born in Brooklyn, raised her family in Smithtown, and, like all good New Yorkers, rooted for the Mets. Eleanor gave back to her Long Island community by working as a bookkeeper. She was employed by the Village Latch Inn of Southampton until a year before her death. Eleanor enjoyed visiting various New York vacation destinations with her family, including Lake George and the beaches of Long Island. While she spent most of her time in New York, Eleanor also enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with her family.

Eleanor is survived by, and will be sorely missed by, her two sisters Mary Ruth Hague and Joan O’Neil; five daughters Mary Pat Brig, Jeanne Costello, Joan Ann Usis, Kathleen Regenauer, and Amy Mueller; three sons-in-law Volker Regenauer, Brian Costello, and Art Mueller; eleven grandchildren Kristin Brig, Raymond Brig, Nicole Coome, Emma Regenauer, Christiana Lowe, Peter Regenauer, Meghan Costello, Briana Costello, John Tori, Avery Mueller and Jameson Mueller; and one great-grandchild Hazel Eleanor Coome. Eleanor was predeceased by her brother, Walter Brundage, and her husband, John F. Usis.

Eleanor’s family was a source of immense pride and joy for her. She and John took great joy in raising their children in the Roman Catholic Church. After his passing, Eleanor carried John’s memory with her and looked forward to their reunion in heaven. At the time of her death, Eleanor was surrounded by her children and listening to her favorite virtual mass.

Eleanor loved her life and had many passions. In her free time, she read voraciously. She was up-to-date on publications recommended in the New York Times, and had book recommendations for everyone she met. Eleanor also played bridge competitively and enjoyed close friendships at her bridge club.

Visitation services will be held on Aug. 17, 2025 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m. A mass in her honor will take place on Aug. 18 at Saint John the Evangelist in Riverhead, beginning at 10 a.m. Following this, Eleanor will be laid to rest at Calverton National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

