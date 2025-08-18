Jose (Pepe) Montenegro of Southold passed away on Aug. 5, 2025, at the age of 94.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1930 in Havana, Cuba to Angel and Maria Montenegro.

He attended the Civil Military Institute, the Professional School of Commerce and in 1958 he served as President of the Latin American Convention.

In 1952 he married Francisca Garcia and together they had three sons.

After immigrating to the U.S. in 1960, he worked as a sales manager for the IBM Corporation.

Predeceased by his brother, Angel, he is survived by his wife, Francisca; and sons Joseph, George and Julio Montenegro. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services for Mr. Montenegro will be held at a future date in Miami, Fla.

Arrangements were entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.

