Community Calendar of Events: Aug. 21, 2025

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 23-24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: 35th Riverhead Railroad Festival: Saving Railroading History at Railroad Museum of Long Island, 416 Griffing Ave., next to LIRR station. Ride restored 1964-65 World’s Far park train. Toy trains in all scales, including historic Lionel layout. Your railcars and locomotives. Food, music, vendors, “scoot” train to Greenport. Admission: $15, adults; $8, ages 5-12; free, under 5. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

All ages

Tuesday, Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m.: Circus Splendiferous performs at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Professional traveling troupe of aerialists, tightrope dancers, jugglers, diabolo artists, clowns. Tickets available at door; suggested donation $20 per family. Guests advised to bring their own seating.

Arts and crafts

Wednesday, Aug. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: ‘Get Arty’ paint and sip party with certified art instructor Ginger Baer, in Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn. All materials provided. Light refreshments served. Tickets: $35, members; $40, nonmembers. Registration: hallockville.org.

Friday, Aug. 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Painting just for fun with Stephanie Burke, Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Create a seaside scene in acrylic paint. For adults and teens 15 and up. Bring your own beverage. Tickets: $35, members; $40, nonmembers. All materials included. Registration: oldtownartsguild.org.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Gathering basket workshop with basket weaver Barbara Blossey-Chuvalas, in Hallockville Museum Farm’s Hudson-Sydlowski House. Class fee: $50, members; $60, nonmembers; additional $48 materials fee at arrival. Bring scissors, clothespins, spray bottle and ruler. Light refreshments served. Registration: hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Fine Art, Crafts and Antiques Fair, Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, paintings, fiber arts, photography, woodwork, jewelry and more. Rain date: Aug. 31. Free admission.

Film

Friday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.: Outdoor Movie Night in the Landcraft Garden featuring Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands,” 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Bring a chair, snacks and beverage. Doors open 7 p.m.; film starts 8 p.m. Tickets: $25, nonmembers; $20, members; $10, kids 16 and under. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

Friday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.: Part three of ‘Live Music / Silent Film’: Deep sea adventures and mysterious sea creatures with Germaine Dulac’s “The Seashell and the Clergyman,” at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Tickets: $20. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Friday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Part four of ‘Live Music / Silent Film’: AI films of the filmmaker’s dreams and subconscious creations, along with surrealist cinematic treats like Francis Picabia’s “Entr’Acte” at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Tickets: $20. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Aug. 21, 6-10 p.m.: Hallockville Museum Farm’s 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner hosted by Doug Geed, Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow, 100 Fox Hill Drive, Baiting Hollow. Honoring Alice and Jack Van de Wetering for their family’s support and service. Tickets: $250, members; $275, non-members. Registration: hallockville.org.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m.: Donation-based Pilates, a light movement class at Mitchell Park. Proceeds support class time for a father caring full-time for daughter battling lymphoma. Give what you can. Information: moregood.today.

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 23-24 and Aug. 30-31, 9 a.m.-3p.m.: Yard sale fundraiser for Stirling Historical Society at Ireland House Museum, 319 Main St., Greenport. Toys, clothes, jewelry, books, antiques, collectibles and more.

Sunday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Annual car show with proceeds to support local veteran initiatives of Southold American Legion Post 803, 51655 Main Road, Southold. From antiques to hot rods, sedans to sports cars, even motorcycles. $20 per car for exhibitor fee; spectator admission free.

Saturday, Aug. 30, noon-6 p.m., or until sold out: Food for the Soul Fundraiser, Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Price: $20, fried chicken. Includes two sides, dinner roll, dessert, drink. Call-in and walk-in orders welcome. For more than five dinners, please call ahead: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 35th annual Troop 6 car show, Peconic Lane Community Center, Peconic Lane. Tickets: $25, car pre-registration; $30, car registration at gate; $10, general admission. Cars for sale, additional $30 fee. Cash only. Refreshments and food; bring a blanket. Rain date Aug. 31. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 8-9:30 a.m.: Morning meeting with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Hyatt Place East End, 451 East Main St., Riverhead. Bring your own breakfast. Free. Open to chamber members and the business community. Registration and information: riverheadchamber.com.

Music

Fridays: Aug. 22, 29; 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Bring chairs. Rain cancels. Free. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, Aug. 23, 3 p.m.: The Cottage Quartet with flutist Alena Houghton, cellist Jeanne Woelker, violinist Anne-Marie Chubet and pianist James Chubet, Floyd Memorial Library. Featuring works of Schubert, Brahms, Astor Piazzolla, William Grant Still and Melisande Bonis. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug 27, 7:30-9 p.m.: Mighty Ramon and The Phantoms of Soul perform as part of Southold’s Summer Showcase Concert Series, at the gazebo at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Ave. Free to all.

Thursday, Aug 28, 7 p.m.: An Evening of Chamber Music with Sound Symphony Orchestra, Cutchogue Village Green, Main Road. Rain date: Aug. 29. Free admission. Bring your own lawn chair. Information: soundsymphony.org.

Friday, Aug. 29, 7-9 p.m.: Line dancing lesson with Lady T, Southold Historical Museums’ Reichert Family Barn, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: $15, museum members; $20, nonmembers. Pre-order food from Southold General to enjoy before dancing: two meal options, $18. Reservations: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 5-7:30 p.m.: Liverpool Shuffle, Beatles tribute, plays as part of Mattituck Park District’s Summer Concert Series, Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Free. Food and beverage available for purchase. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

Sunday, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m.: End of summer music and fireworks celebration, Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Live music by Code Bleu. Bring a blanket or chairs. Fireworks start at 8:15 p.m. Free. Rain date Sept. 1. Information: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Aug. 23, 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Kayak Nature Tour at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Kayak and see birds, turtles, more. Life jackets mandatory. Bring your own kayak and paddle or rent on site for additional fee. Adults only. Rain or shine. Tickets $4; parking $10. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Aug. 30, 9-11 a.m.: Late Summer Beach Walk led by MaryLaura Lamont, Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Stroll along the Sound Beach looking at rocks, sand, clay, shells, cliff formations and more. $8 parking fee. Rain cancels. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

Wednesday, Sept. 3, 8-10 a.m.: Beginner birding with Tom Damiani, Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. Small group field trip with a focus on using binoculars, finding birds with them and identifying the best habitats for birds. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. Information: [email protected].

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All are welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through September, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.: Free Tai Chi in Greenport’s Mitchell Park. Easy to follow movements for health and well being. Informal community practice; all are welcome. Offered through the efforts of The Friends of Mitchell Park. Exclusion dates: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 20.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through August: ‘Catching the Moment,’ paintings by Southampton artist Diane White, in the Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery.

Through August, Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: ‘Time and Tides,’ featuring works by Carolyn Bunn, Michael Duff and Olga Kammerer, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Free. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Through August: ‘Summer on Long Island’ photography by Newsday photographer Dave Lyons, Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Call 631-734-6360.

Through Aug. 31: Ten Squared online non-juried fundraising exhibit, with theme of ‘At the Seaside.’ Each 10-inch-by-10-inch work sold for $100; half goes to artist, half to Southold Historical Museum. Information and purchasing: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Aug. 31: Nocturnes: Paintings and Monotypes, work by Wendy Prellwitz at The Lenz Winery, 38355 Main Road, Peconic. Artist reception Friday, July 11, 4-6 p.m. at the winery. Information: lenzwine.com.

Saturdays through August, 1-4 p.m.: “New Legacies: Quilts by Local Artists,” Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road. Traditional piecework, applique, embroidery and hand quilting. Check in at Ann Currie-Bell House. Included with museum admission: $5, adults; $10, families. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Through Sept. 10: Buoys for the Bays exhibit, featuring reclaimed fishing buoys transformed by local artists and community members, Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.: Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club, showing the history and community of sailing in Southold, at Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane Campus, 55200 Main Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Weekends through Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Going Places: Ferry Companies of the LI Sound, showing the many ferry lines that traveled Long Island Sound, at Nautical Museum at Horton Point Lighthouse, 3575 Lighthouse Road. Tickets: $5, individual; $10, family. Additional $5 parking fee. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Through September: ‘Pre-Contact Northeast: Cultural Connections’ at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road. Art, artifacts and tools that demonstrate connections between Indigenous Long Island societies before European contact. Open Sundays 1:30-4:30 p.m. and by appointment. Admission: $10.

Through September: The photography of Virginia Cava and the Visage Group in thrLucy Hallock Folk room, Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All welcome to attend the artists’ reception Friday, Aug. 8, from 4-6 p.m. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Until October: ‘Fabric of Time,’ commemorating donation of an 1890s friendship quilt local to East Cutchogue, at the Wickham House on Cutchogue Village Green. One of a collection of over 20 quilts, many over 200 years old. Fridays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Information: [email protected].

Through Oct. 4: ‘This is Your Brain on Art,’ with artwork by Dr. Kathryn Ko and photography by Carole Amodeo, Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. A nexus of art and science.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

