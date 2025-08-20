Constance “Connie” C. Sawicki, lifelong resident of Southold, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. She was 92 years old.

Connie was born on Oct. 17, 1932 in Greenport to Ida (Meilunas) and Howard W. Raynor. She was one of two children. She graduated from Greenport High School.

On Sept. 28, 1952 Connie married the love of her life, the late Joseph H. Sawicki at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Together they had three children and made their home in Southold.

In her professional career, Connie worked as a medical secretary for Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport for 25 years. She was also a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph; son Bill Sawicki; and brother Howard Raynor; Connie is survived by her children Joseph Sawicki Jr. (Maryann) and Lisa Reinking (John); grandchildren Joseph Sawicki III, Jamie V. Sawicki and Ashley Blados; and great-grandchildren Capri Sawicki and Cameron J. Sawicki.

The family received friends on Friday, Aug. 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 16 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

