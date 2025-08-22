Susan Mary Galasso, age 71, of Baiting Hollow, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 21, 2025.

Born on Dec. 18, 1953 in Mineola, N.Y., Susan was the beloved daughter of the late James Caruso and Dorothy (Kelly) Caruso. She shared 43 wonderful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Anacletus Galasso III.

Susan built a career in payroll and human resources, which she used to help the family business known as Lighthouse Marine Supply, where she was appreciated for her dedication and care. Beyond her professional work, she was admired for her creativity and artistry. Her passions included skiing, boating, RV travel, art, drawing, tai chi, and exploring the world.

She is survived by her loving brother James Caruso; her children Anacletus J Galasso IV and Rachel (Galasso) Amarosa; her son-in-law Joseph Amarosa; and her cherished granddaughter Eliana Amarosa, who brought her endless joy.

Susan will be remembered as a kind, creative and compassionate soul who deeply believed in giving everyone the chance to become who they were meant to be. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

