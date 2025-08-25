Sidney Douglas “Sid” Beebe Jr.

Sidney Douglas Beebe Jr. was born April 11, 1961, in Greenport to parents Constance and Sidney Beebe. On Aug. 23rd, 2025, Sid died peacefully at his home in Mattituck.

Known to many as “Sid” and to his family as “Sonny,” he graduated from Mattituck High School in the class of 1979 and from Cortland State University in the class of 1987. Sid was a fourth generation builder on the North Fork and co-owned Sid Beebe Builders & Sons with his brother, Tom, for 35 years.

Sid held many titles in life: son, brother, boss, coach, but his most important title was Dad. Anyone who ever bumped into Sid knew he was gifted at chatting, and his favorite subjects were his kids, and their many accomplishments! Doug and Alex have become accustomed to strangers congratulating them on lacrosse wins, college graduations and new jobs over the years.

Sid and his fiancee, Marilyn, were always hosting their kids, grandkids and families at the home they lovingly designed and built together. The couple loved traveling with their friends abroad, but visiting Florida for Yankee’s Spring Training every year was always a favorite destination. Sid was an avid fan of Riverhead Raceway and NASCAR, a passion instilled in him from childhood when his parents would load him and his three siblings into the car and travel to racetracks every weekend.

As a life-long animal lover, Sid always adored his dogs, a love he passed on to his kids. Sid and Marilyn’s beloved dogs, Bently and Chase, will miss being absolutely spoiled by Sid.

Sidney Beebe Jr. is preceded by his father, Sidney Beebe Sr. He is survived by his fiancee, Marilyn Winters; his children, Douglas Beebe and Alexandra Beebe; his step-children, Gregory (Christina) Winters and Timothy (Rosemary) Winters; his mother, Constance Beebe; his siblings: Cheryl (Kevin) Lynch, Thomas (Virginia) Beebe and Sharen (Christopher) Augustine; his grandchildren: Ella, Parker, Brody, Rosemary and Daisy Jean; as well as his nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryzard Ficek with the assistance of Deacon Doug Moran. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, American Heart Association, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

