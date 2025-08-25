William Zigmund Tyska Jr., Riverhead native and most recently of Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. He was 81 years old.

William was born on May 22, 1944 in Riverhead to Bertha I. (Yousik) and William Z. Tyska Sr. He was one of four children. He graduated from Riverhead High School with the Class of 1961. After high school, he attended Clarkson Technology University in Potsdam, N.Y. where he attained his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. Following college, he enlisted with the U.S. Army where he served honorably from 1966 to 1968, being stationed in Alaska, and attained the rank of Specialist E-4.

In his professional life, William had a long career with GE as an electrical engineer, traveling all over the world and eventually retiring with the company. Prior to moving back to Long Island, he lived in Exton, Pa. and Hanover, Pa. He enjoyed hunting and target practice.

Predeceased by his parents; and sister Joyce Densieski; William is survived by his siblings Allen Tyska of Henderson, Nevada and Alice Zaweski of Jamesport; and his nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with U.S. Army Honors will be held on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Staudt. The funeral procession will leave the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck at 1:30 p.m. that day.

