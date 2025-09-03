Lynn Werner Drasher of Calverton, formerly of Bellport and Syosset, died at home Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in the warm embrace of her loved ones. She was 71 years old and was a retired registered nurse.

Friends may call Saturday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road, Mattituck, N.Y., where funeral services will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.