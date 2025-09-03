Longtime Southold resident Cynthia Knight Mellas died at Peconic Landing Nursing Home on Aug. 31, 2025, at the age of 91.

She was born Feb. 4, 1934, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Murlin Young Knight, and was a graduate of Southold High School in 1952.

On May 10, 1953, she married Harold D. Mellas, and together, they made their home in Southold and had four children.

Cynthia worked for Plum Island in their early years of marriage. Cynthia worked at Claudio’s Restaurant for 25 years and then worked at Townsend Manor at the main desk for 28 years. In the community, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold. She served as deacon and elder, and volunteered to give many in need of rides to doctor’s appointments. She was treasurer for the Summer Concert Series for many years. Cynthia was kind to all and always willing to help anybody.

Cynthia is survived by her children: Mark, Richard (Patricia), Alan Mellas and Cindy Mellas all of Southold; her five grandchildren: Clinton Mellas, Matthew Mellas, Brooke Creighton, Glenn Malo and Bradley Mellas; and her five great-grandchildren: Clinton and Eli Mellas, Remi Mellas, Logan Mellas and Keagan Creighton. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold D. Mellas; her sister, Susan Corwin; and her brother, Allen Dewees.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will take place Monday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations in her name to First Presbyterian Church of Southold, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Alzheimer’s Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

