Victoria Helen Moller of Mattituck, formerly of Little Neck, Queens, passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 28. She was 75 years old.

Victoria was born in Manhattan on April 29, 1950, to Dorothy (Bechtle) and John W. Moller. She was one of three children. She attended P.S. 94 and P.S. 67 Louis Pasteur Middle School in Little Neck, and graduated from Bayside High School. After high school, she graduated from Queens Borough Community College, where she attained her associates degree. During her grade school years, she was a Girl Scout. She was also a member of the American Medical Technologists. She started her career at Central Suffolk Hospital in 1971, retiring 50 years later under the Peconic Bay Medical Center banner.

Victoria is survived by her sister, Dorothy A. (Raymond Jr.) Raynor of Mattituck; her brother, John W. (Ellen) Moller of New Orleans; and also by many friends, with mention of Cindy Jones, Kim Talmadge and Jill Tuthill as her besties. She will be sorely missed. She loved her pets and all animals dearly, traveled with friends to exotic places and loved being home in Mattituck.

The family has chosen to remember Victoria’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

