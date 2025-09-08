Screenshot

Ann Margaret Mott of Riverhead, formerly of Orlando, Fla., and Shirley, died Aug. 25, 2025, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 100 years and 25 days old.

Born July 31, 1925, in New York City to Susie (Marx) and John Ewashchyshyn, she graduated from Lawrence High School, where she earned a basketball letter in 1943. She married “her one and only,” Arnold Joseph Mott, on Aug. 3, 1947. He predeceased her in 2006.

Ms. Mott worked in retail with W.T. Grant for 30 years, as a department head for lamps and curtains in Far Rockaway and Freeport. She was a member of the Republic Aviation Retirement Club starting in 1978.

Family members said she was a “smart, totally with it, strong wife and ‘Mommy’ ” and led a healthy, happy life.

She was independent, kind and brave, they said, and “no problem” was her view of life. She enjoyed her family, traveling the U.S. and Canada, 1940s big band music and yard sales, and was a cat rescuer and candy lover.

Ms. Mott is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lee Mott; her sister, Betty Mosier; her brothers, Michael Adamec and Steve Ewashchyshyn; and her “grandcats,” Baby Boy and Boy Kitten.

Visiting hours were held Aug. 27 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service took place Aug. 28. Burial followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah; any animal rescue for cats; or a food pantry that includes pet food collection.

Paid post