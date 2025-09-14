Blotter: Three arrested on outstanding warrants

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead police officers made the following arrests from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:

Cecil Trent, 61; Christopher Hieronymus, 52; and Michael Miles, 51 — all of Riverhead — were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Edisson Morocho Morocho of Hampton Bays, 30, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Leanthony Hobson of East Patchogue, 53, was arrested for alleged grand larceny.

Riverhead residents Joseph Marchese, 43; Cecil Trent, 61; Jeison Manzo-Sazo, 39; and Stanley Bryant, 56; along with Anthony Lagalante of the Bronx, 45, and Savanna Springer of Mattituck, 23, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Marchese was also arrested for alleged harassment.

Brandon Wollney, 27; Carl Ligon, 48; and Alessandro Marino, 36 — all of Riverhead; and Pablo Ajcuc of Shirley, 27, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tanya Wigley of Riverhead, 55, and Carl Ligon of Riverhead, 48, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Tiara Thompson of Calverton, 20, and Willie Moore of Riverhead, 53, were arrested for alleged criminal contempt. Ms. Thompson was also charged with alleged criminal mischief.

Lawrence McCoy of Riverhead, 40, was arrested for alleged menacing.

Kevin Cevallos-Ortiz of Riverhead, 20, was arrested for alleged trespass.

Gerald Smith, 63, and Christopher Jennings, 58, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.