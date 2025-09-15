Alexandrina A. Knowlton of Southold passed away on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. She was 78 years old.

Alexandrina, known as Alex to her family and friends, was born on June 4, 1947 in Keene, NH to Anna M. (Mercanti) and Kenneth C. Arminio. She was one of five daughters. Raised in Waterbury, Conn., she graduated from Wilby High School. After high school, she attended Western Connecticut State University, and from there went on to attend The University of New Hampshire where she attained her masters degree.

In her professional career, Alex worked as a guidance counselor for Kennebunk High School in Maine for over 20 years. She raised her children in Alton, NH and Kennebunk, Maine before retiring to East Moriches, N.Y.; eventually moving to Southold, where she has resided for the past nine years.

Alex is survived by her children Thia Knowlton (Nathan Butler) of Portland, Ore. and Kenneth Knowlton (Jessica Arisohn) of Brooklyn; grandchildren Shane Butler, Lily Butler, Auggie Knowlton and Nell Knowlton; and siblings Sara Ostrom of Jenison, Mich.; Carmen Effron of Trumbull, Conn.; Madeline Laveglia of Mattituck and Francesca Arminio of Middlebury, Conn.

Alex’s love for music spanned her entire life, and she found true joy singing in choirs and ensembles, where the shared experience of making music with others brought her deep fulfillment. She was also passionate about dance, and her recent trips to New York City to attend the ballet brought her immense happiness. Her friends and family will always treasure the scarves, blankets, and quilts she lovingly created for them—each one a reflection of her generous spirit. Alex’s deep love for others was evident in everything she did. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

In lieu of flowers donations to Public Broadcasting Service, National Public Radio or C.A.S.T. would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

