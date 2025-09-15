Elsie Balacich of Southold passed away on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. She was 88 years old.

Elsie was born on Nov. 2, 1936 in Manhattan to Joseph and Anna Brajuka. She grew up in Queens and moved to Southold in 1978.

She worked and volunteered in the New York School System as a school aide. She also volunteered at the Book Cottage in Southold, and was the first woman President of the Adriatic Club in Southold.

Elsie was a mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister and an aunt. She raised her children Ron and Nancy and was the best mother a child could ask for. Predeceased by the love of her life, her late husband Italo “Louie” Balacich (whom she was married to for 47 years); her parents and her brother; Elsie is survived by her children Ron and Nancy. May she rest in peace in the hands of our Lord.

Private graveside services will be held at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, where Elsie will be laid to rest alongside her late husband Louie.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

Paid post