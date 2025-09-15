Juan Camilo Alape Peñuela of Flanders, formerly of Hampton Bays, died Sept. 14, 2025. He was 22.

Born Aug. 1, 2003, in Colombia, he was the son of Ramon Alape and Diana Lopez. He graduated from Hampton Bays High School, earned an associate degree and worked as an estate caretaker in Sag Harbor.

The family scheduled a funeral service for 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 20, at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. They will then receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.