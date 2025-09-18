Sports roundup: Baran leads Blue Waves golf on 5-win streak

Colby Baran with a sweet swing for Riverhead. (Credit: George Faella)

Boys Golf

Sept. 16: Riverhead 9, Greenport/Southold 0

Behind the leadership of Colby Baran, who has made the New York State individual tournament two years in a row, Riverhead has won all five of its matchups this season. They’ve earned victories over Hampton Bays, Mattituck and Eastport-South Manor so far in their hunt for another league title this season.

Field Hockey

Sept. 15: Riverhead 3, Connetquot 1

After winning five games all of last year, Riverhead has now three wins in four games this season. Emma Kennedy scored two goals in the victory over Connetquot and Juliana Kramer added another. Kramer also assisted on one of Kennedy’s goals. Riverhead (3-1) kept possession all game and refused to allow Connetquot any possessions going the other way. They forced Connetquot’s goalie Addison Iocca to make 21 saves over the course of the game. Their hunt for the playoffs will continue with a home game against Huntington on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 16: Shoreham-Wading River 6, Babylon 0

The torrid pace the Shoreham-Wading River started the season with, continues with a 6-0 win over Babylon. That now marks six wins in a row for the Wildcats who have nothing but a Suffolk County title on their mind this season. The Wildcats featured six different goal scorers against Babylon with Madison Herr, Mary Kilkenny, Isabella Minnion, Alexa Guinther, Mairead Jaffe and Cate Leonard finding the back of the net. Herr now leads all of Suffolk County in goals scored with 15 so far this season. The Wildcats now have a week-long break before they play their next game on Sept. 25 at Smithtown West.

Football

Sept. 12: Shoreham-Wading River 60, Center Moriches 21

After a down year for Shoreham-Wading River standards last year, the Wildcats came out this season with a statement win over rival Center Moriches. Shoreham-Wading River ripped up the scoreboard behind the legs of Anthony Mullen who carried the ball 11 times for 89 yards and punched in four touchdowns. Lucas Diamond scored two rushing touchdowns. Javon Wright and Noah Gregorek also had one each on the ground. Gregorek also threw for 162 yards and connected on a passing touchdown. The Wildcats will travel to Bayport-Blue Point on Saturday for a 1 pm kick off.

Sept. 12: Sachem East 35, Riverhead 18

In Don Nelson’s first game as Riverhead head football coach, the Blue Waves fell to Sachem East, 35-18. It was a tough start for Riverhead as they fell behind 35-0 in just the first quarter. Their offense did eventually come around in the second half with a 24-yard rushing touchdown by Kavion Hobbs and two rushing touchdowns by Nathan Nentwich to cut the deficit. In addition to the two touchdowns, Nentwich tallied 127 yards on the ground. The Blue Waves will look to rebound for the next game of the season on Friday at Central Islip. Game time is slated for 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 12: Riverhead 5, Copiague 1

After losing their first two games of the season, Riverhead (2-2) has now won two games in a row including a 5-1 defeat of Copiague. The five goals was their highest output of the season so far. Riverhead scored four goals in the first half. Beibhinn Purcell was the star of the show registering a hat-trick and also an assist in the victory over Copiague. Ellie Cammarota and Carlie Morgan also scored goals for the Blue Waves. Riverhead will travel to East Hampton on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game time.

Sept. 16: Shoreham-Wading River 4, Mt. Sinai 0

After their first loss of the season against Glenn, Shoreham-Wading River (3-1-2) bounced back in a big way against Mt. Sinai. Mia Mangano scored all four goals for the Wildcats and was assisted on three by Olivia Pesso, Brenna Molinelli and Alexis Cordano. Mangano now has eight goals this season which puts her among the highest scorers in Suffolk County this season. The Wildcats will travel to Bayport-Blue Point on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game time.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 13: Shoreham-Wading River 2, Jericho 0

In Dani Braga’s first game as head coach against the school he brought to multiple championships, the Wildcats took home the victory, 2-0. Zach Makarewicz has been on an absolute tear to start the season scoring twice against Jericho. He has eight goals in four games so far. The win marks four in a row for the Wildcats after winning the Town of Brookhaven Small Schools league this summer. Shoreham-Wading River (4-0) will host Wyandanch on Friday at 4:30 p.m.