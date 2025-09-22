Michael John Gorman, born on May 2, 1957, passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, in Port Jefferson. He leaves behind a lasting legacy, marked by the relationships he cherished and the memories he created throughout his life.

In his role as a father and stepfather, Michael is survived by his sons, Noah Gorman and Cassidy Gorman, as well as his stepson, Jesse Gorman. Each of his children honors his memory in their own unique ways, carrying forward the values he instilled in them and reflecting the love he had for his family.

Michael’s life was characterized by his commitment to those he loved and the principles he held dear. His presence will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. The impact he made in the lives of his family will continue to resonate for years to come, as they remember his warmth, guidance, and unwavering support.

As we reflect on Michael John Gorman’s life, we acknowledge not only the sorrow of his passing but also the celebration of the moments that defined his time with us. His spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and in the stories that will be shared forever.

