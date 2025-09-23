James C. Roesler of Riverhead passed away surrounded by the love of his family.

He will be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit, and for the countless ways he touched the lives of those around him. Always willing to lend a helping hand, James was the kind of friend and neighbor you could count on.

A devoted family man, James found his greatest joy in his grandchildren, Michael and Adrianna, whom he cherished dearly. Whether through simple moments together or by cheering on their accomplishments, his love and pride for them were endless.

Those who knew James will remember him as a true gentleman — thoughtful, caring and steady in his presence. His generosity of heart and unwavering kindness leave behind a legacy of love and friendship that will be carried forward by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

A Celebration of Life will be held for James Friday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a private family burial at Riverhead Cemetery.

Paid post