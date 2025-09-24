James D. Bender of Aquebogue, formerly of Stony Point, passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center Sept. 23, 2025. He was 70 years old.

Born in Riverhead Sept. 30, 1954, to Wilbur and Anne (Wowak) Bender, he graduated from Mercy High School in 1972. Mr. Bender went on to work as an occupational therapist for New York State. Loved ones recall his fondness for fishing, clamming and running.

Predeceased by his brother, Fred, Mr. Bender is survived by his siblings, Charlie Bender of Aquebogue and Maggi Bender of Florida.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Mr. Bender Monday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Memorial donations made in Mr. Bender’s name to the Peconic Estuary would be appreciated.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.