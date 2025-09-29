Christopher “Chilo” Cajigas of Aquebogue died Sept. 25, 2025. He was 46.

Born in Port Jefferson Aug. 25, 1979, he was the son of Gerardo and Patricia (Nusbaum) Cajigas. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1997, attended Stony Brook University and became a teacher at Riverhead Charter School.

Family said he enjoyed music and collecting records, and that he has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Apollo Theatre and various venues throughout New York City. They said he was well loved.

Mr. Cajigas is survived by his parents, Gerardo and Patricia Cajigas of Aquebogue; and his sister, Katherine Cajigas of Washington.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations can be sent to Nuyorican Poets Cafe, 236 E. 3rd St., New York, N.Y. 10009; nugyorican.org/contribute and Belongo/AfroLatin Jazz Alliance of N.Y., 215 East 99th St., New York, N.Y. 10029; secure.givelively.org/donate/afro-latin-jazz-alliance-of-new-york-inc.