James P. O’Hallorans died Sept. 27, 2025 at his home Calverton. He was 87 years old.

Born in Manhattan July 21, 1938, he was the son of Jesus O’Halloran and Julia Marrero Perez. He completed some college and served for 22 years in the US Army, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant and earning a Purple Heart.

During his service he was also awarded the Master Parachute Badge, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal and Drill Sergeant Identification Badge.

Mr. O’Hallorans was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and is survived by his daughter Mary Anne Turner (Joseph); three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead. Burial at Calverton National Cemetery will follow at 11:30 a.m.

