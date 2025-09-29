Kristina Gabrielsen, age 49, of Mattituck, passed away on Sept. 28 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on April 23, 1976 to George and Janice Gabrielsen. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She always sought to lead others to God’s love through her kindness, compassion, and faith.

Kristina worked alongside her family at Gabrielsen’s Country Plant Farm and was an active volunteer in her community. In recognition of her service, she was honored with the NYS Woman of Distinction Award.

Kristina was such a loving, kind, caring, and beautiful person. She has impacted the lives of so many hearts around the world. Her love, passion for God and positivity was always shining. God and her family were her heart. She wanted others to know the reason for the joy she carried within her—it was because of her faith in Christ.

Kristina had a passion for adventure. She loved road trips, the outdoors, growing flowers, paddle boarding, riding the train, camping, snowboarding, riding the golf cart, and spending time with her family and friends. She recently returned from a missions trip to island of Fiji and helped them construct their first greenhouses and teach them about hydroponic plant growing.

Those who will continue to carry Kristina’s love in their hearts forever include her parents, George and Janice Gabrielsen; her treasured son, Andre Vega (fiancé Reagan Millett); her siblings, Robert (Amanda) Gabrielsen, Georgia Gabrielsen, and Stephanie (Andrew) Smith; and her adored nieces and nephews, Robert, Ava, and Ayden Gabrielsen, and Harper, Natalie, and Preston Smith.

Kristina’s legacy of love, faith, and compassion will continue to shine in the lives of all who were blessed to know her.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 from 1:30 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. for a graveside service at Sound Avenue Cemetery at 11 a.m.

