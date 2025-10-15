George A. Schilpp Jr. of Riverhead passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center Saturday, Sept. 13. He was 69.

Born in Bay Shore Sept. 23, 1955, to Julie (Ackermann) and George A. Schilpp Sr., he graduated from Smithtown High School, and then from Suffolk County Community College. After, he worked as part of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in Stony Brook and married Jeri Strine.

Loved ones recalled Mr. Schilpp’s fondness for gardening, boating, fishing, hunting and sailing — anything to do with the outdoors.

Predeceased by his wife, Jeri, and his sister, Linda Sieberhein; Mr. Schilpp is survived by his children, Daniel Schilpp and George A. Schilpp III; and his siblings: Judith Schilpp of Patchogue, Barbara Ensign of Florida and Mary Schilpp of Florida.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Donations made in Mr. Schilpp’s name to Ducks Unlimited would be appreciated.