Judith Kay (Arnold) Hall of Riverhead, former longtime resident of East Hampton, passed away at home Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. She was 85 years old.

Judith was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Wichita, Kan., to Phyllis (Jones) and Clark Arnold. She was one of four children.

In the 1960s, Judith worked as an airline stewardess for Northwest Airlines. Prior to retirement, she worked as an office manager for Condie Lamb Real Estate in East Hampton. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton and the Ramblers. She also volunteered with the Ladies Village Improvement Society. Prior to living in East Hampton, Judith lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the early 1960s and in West Palm Beach, Fla., from 1989-1995.

Judith loved walking through town with her son, Christopher, and shopping with her daughter, Jennifer. She was known for her special sparkle, warm sense of humor and always making people smile.

Predeceased by her husband, William Hall, and her sister, Janice Pogreba; Judith is survived by her children, Christopher Schenck (Marcia) of East Hampton and Jennifer Mannino (Larry) of Cutchogue; her grandchildren: Christian Schenck, Jordan Foster, Maddie Schenck, Olivia Mannino and Gabriella Mannino; her great-grandchildren: Peyton Foster, Charlotte Foster and Calvin Schenck; and her siblings, Douglas Arnold (Sherry) of Austin, Texas, and Debbie Davis (Doug) of Windham, Maine.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton, 120 Main St., East Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to North Fork Animal Welfare League or First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

