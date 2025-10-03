Michael W. Liggon, a lifelong resident of Riverhead, passed away The Kanas Center for Hospice Care Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. He was 65.

He was born in Riverhead Aug. 29, 1960, to Leroy and Isabel (Brown) Liggon. He worked as a construction landscaper in East Hampton and was a member of First Baptist Church in Riverhead.

Mr. Liggon is survived by his wife, the Rev. Cynthia Liggon; his children, Brenden Liggon and Lauren Liggon; as well as by one grandchild.

Visitation for Mr. Liggon will be held Sunday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held following Monday’s visitation at the church, with interment at Washington Memorial Park.

Memorial donations made in honor of Mr. Liggon to Family Community Life Center would be appreciated.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home is assisting the family.