Kamil Wnorowski, 34, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Oct. 5, 2025. His life, though far too short, was marked by humor, curiosity, and a deep love for the people, pets, and passions that gave him joy.

Kamil proudly served his country as a United States Marine. He carried a strong pride in being Polish-American, weaving his heritage into everyday life and sharing it openly with those around him.

He loved the outdoors—whether setting up camp under the stars, casting a line while fishing, or simply enjoying the quiet that nature brings. At home, Kamil was a devoted pet parent to his Sphynx cat, Yoda, and his German shepherd, Freyja, who were never far from his side. And in lighter moments, he was a loyal—if often exasperated—New York Jets fan, forever ready to laugh at the team’s heartbreaks and hold out hope for better seasons ahead.

Kamil is survived by his loving wife Riley Wnorowski; his parents Wiesław Wnorowski and Teresa Wnorowska; his grandmother Regina Najmuła; his brothers Damian (Brianna) Wnorowski and Sebastian Wnorowski; his parents-in-law Scott and Kristy Poehler and Jason Mayberry; and his siblings-in-law Josh (Simone) Stivers, Zach (Sofia) Stivers, Sydney (Tim) Deems, Hayden (Lily) Harrison, Ian Harrison, and Sean Harrison-Poehler; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Irena Wnorowska, Wacław Wnorowski, and Stefan Najmuła.

Kamil will be remembered for his wit, his warmth, and the way he embraced the simple joys of life—time with family, the comfort of pets, the peace of the outdoors, and the laughter that carried through even difficult days.

Funeral arrangements are being made with the assistance of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home will be shared with family and friends in the coming days.

